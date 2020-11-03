Westerly Water System customers urged boil water after pipe bursts

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Health is urging all customers of the Westerly Water System to boil their water due to an apparent water main break.

Health officials said the water main break could result in the loss of water pressure in multiple areas of the water system.

“Water main breaks can cause low, or no, water pressure, especially at buildings in higher elevations,” the Health Department said. “Low or no pressure increases the risk of contamination that can enter through cracks in the pipes or in areas without proper backflow preventers.”

Customers are urged to boil their water or used bottled water until the Westerly Water Department can repair the break.

Any customers who have questions can contact Assistant Director of Public Works Bill Beauregard at (401) 741-7589.

