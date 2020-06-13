Westerly teen makes documentary-style film, hopes to encourage unity

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It was the last day of school for Chariho High School students, and junior Sabrina Rubenstein was exactly where she wanted to be.

Rubenstein stood on the sidewalk in Narragansett Friday afternoon, holding a sign bearing a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.”

She was joined by nearly a dozen other people who showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Originally from Westerly, Rubenstein is part of the criminal justice program at Chariho. She hopes to one day study both criminal profiling and journalism in college.

While cars drove by and honked Friday afternoon, she said she felt the small victories, as people recognized the efforts being made to beat racism and social injustice.

“That second that people take to look over and realize what it is and agree with it is what people are looking for at this point,” she said.

As a 16-year-old high school student caught in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Rubenstein said she’s had a lot of time to reflect on current events.

While watching protests unfolding nationwide over the death of George Floyd, she thought of an experience she witnessed a few years ago with her family.

“We actually witnessed a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City which consisted of 20,000 people,” Rubenstein said. “That point for me was when I knew this is real.”

“As this movement recently started getting bigger and bigger, I began thinking back on that and saying to myself, ‘If 20,000 people can get together and do a protest,’ that affected me,” she continued. “Even though I was only there for 15 minutes, what could something like a video or documentary do in a world where we are just on social media all the time.”

She was also stunned by the death of Ahmaud Arbery and began to brainstorm ways she could promote change.

Rubenstein decided the details surrounding the Floyd and Arbery cases needed to be told in a way people could easily understand. That’s why she decided to create a documentary-style film detailing a variety of people’s experiences and perspectives.

“I definitely wanted to make something that allowed people to speak their minds and their stories and tell their truth on the situation,” she said.

The film is approximately an hour and a half long and focuses on 25 people from different backgrounds. Some are Rhode Islanders and others come as far from Cape Verde. It was all done on her own time in hopes of sparking a conversation that encourages others to listen.

She said she feels not enough people speak up and this was her way of doing so peacefully.

“This focuses on police brutality and racism in America and although this nation is divided at this moment, it’s definitely something that shows unity even though all the viewpoints are not the same,” she said.

Rubenstein debuted her film Friday night, which is now available to watch online.