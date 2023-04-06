WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A special education teacher at Westerly High School is under investigation, according to police.

Edmund Hathaway, 42, has been charged with cyberstalking and cyberharassment.

Police say he reportedly sent several unwanted text messages.

Hathaway pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance. He was also issued no-contact and trespassing orders.

Superintendent Mark Garceau said Hathaway is currently on administrative leave.

This case is separate from the investigation into another Westerly High School employee, according to school officials.