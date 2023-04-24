WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly is planning on preemptively spraying Chapman Swamp with insecticides to kill and prevent mosquitoes Tuesday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said spraying the swamplands will help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Helicopters will spray the insecticide over the water at Chapman Swamp and other nearby swamplands between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The DEM said the insecticide does not pose a human health risk and only affects mosquito populations.

The swamp has seen a rise in EEE cases in mosquitoes in recent years, even though the DEM treats the swamplands every year.