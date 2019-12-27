Westerly shooting victim expected to make full recovery

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman who was critically injured during a shooting inside of a Westerly housing complex is improving, according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Robin Moss, 38, was shot when a resident opened fire in the lobby of Babcock Village last week.

Moss was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and has undergone nine surgeries, Lacey said.

Lacey told Eyewitness News Moss has since been updated from critical to fair condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Moss, a manager at the housing complex, was one of three people shot by the gunman, later identified as Joseph Giachello, 66, of Westerly, who later turned the gun on himself after returning to his residence.

Another manager, identified as Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. A resident, Donna Thornley, 66, was also shot and is currently in stable condition.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Moss and her family cover her medical expenses.