WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police are asking the public’s help as they investigate reports of catalytic converter thefts.

At least three thefts were reported in the area of Boiling Spring Avenue, Oak Street, and State Street between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to police.

To report a theft or additional information, call police at (401) 596-2022.

Data shows catalytic converter thefts are a growing issue around Rhode Island and elsewhere. Police told Target 12 the parts are being targeted because they contain valuable metals and can be quick to steal.