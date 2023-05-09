WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Westerly school employee has been indicted on three counts of third-degree sexual assault following an investigation by the town’s police department and R.I. Attorney General’s office.

Sean Tormey, 39, of Westerly, was arrested Tuesday following a grand jury indictment, according to a news release from Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

“It is alleged that Tormey engaged in sexual contact with a person over the age of 14 years and under the age of 18,” Gingerella said in the release. “The accused has supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim by virtue of the accused’s legal, professional, or occupational status; or the accused is otherwise acting in a position of authority with respect to the victim.”

Tormey was an in-school suspension supervisor and detention monitor at Westerly High School. His employment ended on March 14, according to Westerly Superintendent Mark Garceau.

“Since that time, the district has continued to support law enforcement with their investigation. We have been very careful not to do or say anything that would put that process at risk,” Garceau said. “The safety of our students is paramount and we expect to see any and all who may put that at risk held accountable.”

Tormey is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Washington County Superior Court.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.