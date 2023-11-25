WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 100 block of High Street just after 8 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man standing outside of the home.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Antoine Knight, was determined to be the suspect and was taken into custody without any incident.

Officers then located the victim, only identified as a woman, in the entryway to the home. She was bleeding heavily with stab wounds to her left forearm and back.

First responders administered first aid to the woman, who was later medflighted to Rhode Island Hospital.

Knight is being charged with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.

He is being held at the ACI pending and arraignment.

Right now, police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.