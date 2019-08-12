Westerly police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident that happened late Sunday night.

Investigators say just before midnight, police received a call of an accident in the area of 206 East Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle that went off the road and crashed. Two people had been thrown from the bike and were injured.

Doreen Billman, 58, of Westerly, was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Health/Westerly Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later passed away. Police say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver, a man, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling north on East Avenue and did not turn on to Sosoa Lane, causing the crash.

The accident is being investigated by the Westerly Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.