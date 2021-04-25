Westerly police identify victims in deadly motorcycle crash

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police have identified the victims in a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Saturday evening.

Investigators say just after 7 p.m., a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a pickup truck at the intersection of Shore and Langworthy Roads.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Angelo Pascuzzi, 60, of Westerly and New Britian, Conn., was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

His passenger, identified as Tamala Facas, 50, of Westerly, required a medical flight to the trauma center at Rhode Island Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Investigators say Facas was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but Pascuzzi was not.

The operator of the pickup truck was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

