Westerly police ID victims, suspect in housing complex shooting

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — As police continue to investigate a shooting at a Westerly housing complex, on Friday they released the names of the three women shot and the suspected gunman.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the main lobby area of Babcock Village on Cross Street.

Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, of Westerly, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was a manager at the housing complex along with Robin Moss, who was also shot.

Moss, 38, of Cranston, is currently in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

The final victim, Donna Thornley, 66, was a resident of Babcock Village and police say she’s in stable condition.

Westerly Public Schools, Hospital and even some area businesses were on lockdown for more than two hours as police hunted for the person responsible for the shooting.

The suspect, identified Friday as Joseph Giachello, 66, who was also a resident of the complex, was eventually found dead inside his unit.

“The suspect was located through video surveillance at the front office where one of the victims was,” R.I. State Police Col. James Manni said Thursday. “The door was opened, the robot entered and found the suspect who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A motive for the shooting is still unclear. Westerly and Rhode Island State police returned to the scene Friday morning, saying they expect to release more information as they work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

An ecumenical candlelight vigil and prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church on Elm Street.

As of noon Friday, a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cardinal’s family had already raised more than $41,000, far surpassing its $25,000 goal.

