WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Westerly Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Cherish Wagner.

Police said they were first contacted by Wagner’s father on Thursday. Cherish has since reached out via text, saying that she was “okay” but she would not give any information regarding her location.

Westerly police believe she may be with her boyfriend, who possibly lives in Providence or North Providence.

Police say Cherish is approximately 5’7’ tall and was last seen wearing black leggings and a hooded sweatshirt with marijuana leaves on it.