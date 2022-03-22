WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Paul Gingerella has been named the new chief of the Westerly Police Department.

Gingerella was officially sworn in March 16 and there was a ceremonial swearing in at the Town Council meeting Monday night.

Westerly police chief Paul Gingerella and Lt. Robert Greene

He succeeds former Chief Shawn Lacey, who was appointed town manager last month. Lacey was both police chief and interim town manager for two weeks, until he took the latter position permanently, according to Gingerella.

Gingerella said he’s been with the department since November 2004 but has lifelong ties to the Westerly community. He was born and raised there, and was captain of the Westerly High School football team.

Gingerella told 12 News he decided to become a police officer because he grew up around law enforcement. His great uncle was a Westerly police officer, he had neighbors who were police officers, and his uncle was an officer with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

As chief, Gingerella said he’ll be focused on strengthening the relationship between the police department and the community, as well as educating the public about the opioid crisis and how its affecting the town.

“You can’t arrest yourself out of that situation,” he added.