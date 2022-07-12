WESTLERY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in Westerly Tuesday night.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella tells 12 News the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Weekapaug Road.

Gingerella said the victim was driving alongside another motorcyclist when he lost control and veered off the roadway.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a Westerly man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Gingerella, adding that the second motorcyclist left the scene.