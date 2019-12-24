Westerly man charged with stabbing coworker, driving drunk

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly man is facing charges including felony assault and driving under the influence after he allegedly stabbed a coworker during an argument that spanned multiple locations.

Joseph Barrese, 51, was arrested following the incident Monday evening outside the Home Depot off Route 1.

Police said they responded around 5:15 p.m. to a reported stabbing in the store’s parking lot. They arrived on scene to find Jonathan Moore, 25, of Pawcatuck, Conn., suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

The suspect had fled before officers arrived, according to police, but his vehicle was soon spotted in the area of Airport Road and pulled over. Barrese was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI as well as for questioning in connection to the stabbing.

Police said they learned the two men had gotten into an argument at a work Christmas party which continued through text messages after they both left. Barrese ended up at Moore’s home but the latter indicated he was going to Home Depot so Barrese then met him in the parking lot.

The argument continued and that’s when Moore told police he was stabbed by Barrese.

Moore is listed in fair condition at Rhode Island Hospital and expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

In addition to felony assault and DUI, Barrese was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana. He was held overnight and arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.