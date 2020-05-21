1  of  2
Westerly man arrested after police find homemade explosive device

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly man is scheduled to appear in court Thursday after police say they found a homemade explosive device near his Shore Road residence.

Mark Britton was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of placing a bomb or explosive device.

Westerly police said they responded to the area of Shore and Turtleback Roads around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious device that appeared to be a pipe bomb.

Officers set up a perimeter around the device and called in the state bomb squad, who investigated the device and rendered it safe, according to police. It was then confirmed to be a homemade explosive device.

Britton was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on the two counts, one of which is connected to a similar incident that occurred in late April on Westminster Street in Westerly, police said.

He was also charged with violating a no-contact order.

Live Cams on WPRI.com