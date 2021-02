WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters found a man dead over the weekend after battling a fire at his Westerly home.

Westerly police say they along with fire crews responded to 229 Westerly Bradford Road around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Connell Coffey, 52, was found deceased inside the home after the flames were extinguished, according to police.

Westerly detectives and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.