Westerly church prepares for possibility of Mass with social distancing restrictions

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While faith leaders across the state wait for guidance on when and how services can resume, one Catholic church in Westerly is being proactive, thanks in part to one of its parishioners.

Anthony Perrone, a parishioner of Saint Pius X for 13 years, decided he wanted to give back to his community during this time.

So he took on a project at Saint Pius, determining how many people could attend Mass inside the church under social distancing restrictions once services are allowed to resume.

“As an engineer, one thing I work with is numbers,” Perrone explained. “I’ve been hearing Governor [Gina] Raimondo, as well as Dr. [Nicole] Alexander-Scott, mention constantly about social distancing six feet. That’s a number I could work with.”

Perrone asked Father Michael Najim, the pastor of Saint Pius X, for permission to access the church. He then spent hours inside with his wife, “literally measuring everything.”

Perrone used the measurements to create a 3-D model of the church, which helped him determine that 103 parishioners could safely attend each Mass under social distancing restrictions. Najim said the church can typically hold up to 700 people.

“When you start putting a 6-foot radius around each person, it really shrinks it a lot,” Perrone said.

Najim said he’s thankful for Perrone’s help. However, he said he hopes more than 103 people will be allowed in his church once restrictions are lifted.

Right now, Najim said he’s waiting for direction from the Diocese of Providence on how churches across the state will be able to proceed with resuming services.

“It’s going to be different for a time,” Najim said. “There’s no doubt about it. But, we’re just going to have to be patient.”

Najim said it’s been more than seven weeks since he held Mass inside the church. Since the new restrictions were put into place, he’s been live streaming services in the chapel across the street.

“It’s been heartbreaking not to be with one another. Not to be together,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like when we come back. I don’t know exactly what we’re going to be asked to do, what we’re going to be told to do.”

Bishop Thomas Tobin said he hopes Masses can resume by May 31. Also this week, the U.S. Bishops’ Conference released recommendations on how exactly that could happen.

Perrone said another church in Bradford caught wind of his planning for Saint Pius X, and he’s now constructing a 3-D model for their future services. He tells Eyewitness News he’s willing to help any church, of any denomination, determine the safest way to hold Mass.

