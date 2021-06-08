Westerly becomes third school district to receive high-volume public records requests

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly Public Schools has become the third Rhode Island school district to receive a large number of public records requests, according to Superintendent Mark Garceau.

South Kingstown School District and Barrington Public Schools also received large record requests in April and May, respectively. The situation in South Kingstown has drawn national media attention.

Garceau told Target 12 in an email that Westerly school officials have so far fulfilled recent Access to Public Records Act (APRA) requests seeking an “inventory of American flags in classrooms” and “confirmation that we still teach about the Holocaust.”

Garceau wrote that the district is still working to respond to a 10-item list of requests for teacher correspondence, teacher emails, curricular documents, teacher training materials and other items.

He also suggested that the most recent request “will require many hours of preparation as we try to close out the COVID school year.”

South Kingstown and Barrington both received records requests from Parents Defending Education, a national conservative nonprofit opposed to school districts teaching “critical race theory” and other anti-racism curricula.

The Parents Defending Education website states the South Kingstown records request “includes (but is not limited to) budget and costs incurred related to the Racial Equity Audit and Strategic Plan and for the professional development series, Nonviolence Conflict Reconciliation; costs and communications related to antiracist and equity related professional development and critical race theory; any changes to classroom practice, activities or curriculum made as a result of these trainings related to antiracism, equity and gender identity.”

The website states the Barrington records request “includes all communications related to the March 31, 2021 RI House Education Committee hearing on HB 6070. Students from Barrington High School signed up to testify against the bill, allegedly, as part of a school assignment. Included in the request are all emails, correspondences and assignments from March 1, 2021 through the present in Barrington Public Schools, related to HB6070 and critical race theory.”

Garceau declined to say who submitted the high-volume records requests to Westerly, but Parents Defending Education denied filing APRA requests to Westerly in an email to Target 12.

Separately, South Kingstown School Committee Chairwoman Emily Cummiskey said last week that a local woman, Nicole Solas, had sent the school committee more than 200 public records requests regarding similar topics over the past several weeks. (Parents Defending Education has said Solas is not affiliated with the group.)

Cummiskey said those requests would require hundreds of hours of the district’s time to complete. During a meeting last week, the committee considered but opted against filing a lawsuit against Solas.