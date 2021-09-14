West Greenwich fisherman dies after being swept into water by wave

NARRAGANSETT, R.I (WPRI) — A West Greenwich man was pronounced dead late last week after first responders pulled him out of Narraganset Bay.

Narragansett police said they were called to the area of Hazard Avenue just before 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man getting swept off the rocks.

Emidio DiMartino, 50, was in the water and unresponsive when officers arrived, according to police. After he was recovered using a rescue jet ski and CPR was performed, DiMartino was taken to South County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police DiMartino was fishing along the rocky shoreline and had reached for a bucket when he was knocked into the water by a wave.