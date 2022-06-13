NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Adam and Dale Hobgood were sound asleep early Monday morning when they were jolted awake by what sounded like an explosion.

“It was a snap and a bang,” Dale recalled. “We opened the front door and the entire front yard was covered in a thick blanket of smoke.”

The father and son immediately jumped into action when they realized the house was on fire.

“I grabbed the fire extinguisher from the basement,” Adam said. “Thankfully, I was able to get some of [the flames] down and buy some time.”

As Adam rushed to stop the fire from spreading, Dale called for help.

The firefighters arrived quickly and were able to knock down the rest of the flames.

“We got very lucky,” Adam added.

Both Adam and Dale believe their home was struck by lightning as severe thunderstorms moved through overnight.

Fortunately, Adam and Dale were not injured.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.