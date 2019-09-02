Water Wizz of Westerly closing after Labor Day

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Water Wizz of Westerly will permanently close its doors for good Monday.

The family-owned and operated water park announced via Facebook last month that they would be shutting down permanently after Labor Day.

Water Wizz has been in business for 40 years, and cited “aging infrastructure, the ever-increasing cost to operate a small, seasonal business and recovering from the significant financial impact of Superstorm Sandy” as its reasons for closing.

Water Wizz will not be opening for the 2020 season. 26 days left!After forty years, Water Wizz Rhode Island will sadly… Posted by Water Wizz of Westerly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

After the Facebook post gained attention, the Water Wizz location in Wareham took to its own page to say they are not affiliated with the Westerly location and will remain open.