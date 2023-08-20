RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Washington County Fair reached full capacity during the fourth day of the festival on Saturday evening.

The Richmond Fire Marshal stopped letting people into the fair for the night around 6:30 p.m. after reaching the maximum amount of people allowed in.

A spokesperson for the fair says it’s the first time she’s seen the fair turn people away like that.

The event celebrates the farming area’s rural heritage, while helping local non-profits raise money.

Sunday is the last day of the fair.