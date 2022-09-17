NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed, and three others injured Saturday afternoon, following a car crash on Slocum Road in North Kingstown.

Police say the crash involved two cars, each carrying two people.

Both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with the passenger of one car.

The other passenger, a 69-year-old man from Warwick, was taken to South County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Polic say they believe speed played a factor in the accident.

North Kingstown’s Accident Reconstruction Team is now investigating the incident.