Warwick man, 52, killed in Narragansett motorcycle crash

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a crash in Narragansett that claimed the life of a motorcycle rider on Sunday.

The rider was identified Monday as Paul Courtemanche, 52, of Warwick.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. on Ocean Road. According to Detective Lt. Scott Vellone, the preliminary investigation showed Courtemanche failed to negotiate the sharp curve near Wildfield Farm Road, crossed the double yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Courtemanche was taken to South County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Vellone said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Neither Courtemanche nor the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment, according to Vellone, but he said speed appeared to be a factor.