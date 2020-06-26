Wakefield DMV branch reopens Monday

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state of Rhode Island is close to entering Phase 3 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy, the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Friday that a fourth branch will resume operations next week.

The office, located on Tower Hill Road in South Kingstown, will operate on a Monday through Friday schedule.

R.I. DMV locations remain appointment-only with no walk-in service available. Customers are reminded that many transactions can be made by mail or online.

Make an appointment here »

