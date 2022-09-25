NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman, who was killed in a stabbing Monday.

Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, say she always made everyone feel welcome.

“People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, she made them feel seen… I just feel lucky to have called her my friend.” Said Beth Mcguire, a close friend of Pihlkrantz.

Mcguire also said, “I don’t think there is an answer to my question, why? There’s nothing she could have possibly done, knowing who she was –her spirit, her heart -there’s nothing that could have warranted this, and I just hope he really gets the help he needs because obviously this was a very sick person to be able to do that.”

The suspect, 25-year-old Alex Rolin, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge and ordered held without bail.

Rhode Island State Police said he admitted to stabbing.