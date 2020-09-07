Video posted to social media shows large student gathering at URI

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A large gathering of students on the University of Rhode Island’s Kingston campus this weekend has gained attention on social media and from school officials.

The video obtained by 12 News, appears to show at least one hundred students on the school’s Quad early Sunday morning.

University of Rhode Island officials said they are “aware of student gatherings on its campus, in local communities, and on area beaches” since students returned for the upcoming school year. They went on to say, “violations of Rhode Island and University regulations that put the health and safety of the community at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be tolerated.”

In response to Sunday morning’s incident, we’re told campus police presence has been strengthened, along with increased staffing from Student Affairs.

University Spokesman Dave Lavalee said, “It’s heartening to note that most students are following Rhode Island and URI standards around health and safety. Several students, many of them newly arrived first-year students, have communicated to us that they are worried about these gatherings and their potential to interrupt their first semester on our beautiful campus.”

Those who ignore or challenge health and safety regulations at the university could face serious sanctions, including suspension and removal from campus, according to school officials.