Vandals damage North Kingstown High School

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and staff at North Kingstown High School returned from holiday vacation to find vandals had targeted the school.

The sign in front of the school, the building itself and several doors were spraypainted with graffiti.

Crews were busy Thursday morning cleaning up the damage. Superintendent Phil Auger told Eyewitness News by late morning, most of the graffiti had been removed.

The superintendent said the damage, which wasn’t discovered until 6 a.m. Thursday, happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He said there is surveillance video of the incident and three people were seen on camera.

Police are investigating, Auger said.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as we learn more.

