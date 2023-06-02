NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is in Rhode Island visiting the nation’s first offshore wind farm.

Granholm was out on a boat Friday morning getting an up-close look at the wind turbines off Block Island.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is getting an up close look at the Block Island Wind Farm. @wpri12 @ryanwelchphotog pic.twitter.com/Q7s4VvzQtI — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) June 2, 2023

Her office said she will then participate in a roundtable discussion highlighting how the Biden administration’s Investing in America Agenda has led to more than $500 million in clean energy investments in Rhode Island and created jobs.

Granholm will be joined by U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, Gov. Dan McKee, and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos.

