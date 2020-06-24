URI to welcome students back to campus for fall semester

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) plans to allow students, faculty and staff to return to campus for the fall semester.

This summer, the university says they’re investing in technology to support a virtual learning environment on campus to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

While classes are planned to be offered in-person, a portion of the offered courses will be required to be virtual to reduce the number of people in classrooms, especially in larger classes where social distancing is not possible.

Courses such as studios, performing arts, lab courses and graduate programs will be offered in-person whenever possible.

Advising, tutoring, career and internship services and counseling will be available for students both in-person and virtually.

The university says there will be flexibility for students to customize programs to accommodate preferences, including those who may benefit from a fully remote or fully in-person semester.

The university plans to launch a public health campaign this summer to reinforce the responsibility individual’s have in keeping the community healthy. This will include information on required health screenings every day before coming to campus, a testing plan to monitor the communities health, cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

Classrooms, lecture halls, dining locations, recreation facilities, athletic complexes and other areas on campus are being redesigned to reinforce physical distancing and group sizes. While residence halls will be open, URI plans to reduce the number of students that will live on campus.

More information on URI’s plans to reopen can be found online.