URI to offer vaccine to students, faculty and staff this weekend

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend everyone a part at the University of Rhode Island community will be prioritized for a COVID-19 vaccine at a nearby state-run site.

URI has confirmed the more contagious variant strands of the virus are at the Kingston campus, which have the potential to spread more rapidly and cause more severe disease.

On April 24-25, students, including those outside of Rhode Island, staff and faculty well be eligible for a free vaccine appointment at the Schneider Electric building on Fairgrounds Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students who may be leaving URI soon are able to get their first dose at this clinic and the second in their home states.

A shuttle bus will operate to the site on both days.

Find more information on the clinics and book an appointment on URI’s website.