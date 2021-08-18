URI students, landlords voice concerns over Narragansett’s proposed off-campus housing ordinance

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The decision whether to limit academic rentals to three people per household in Narragansett took center stage at Wednesday night’s Town Council meeting.

The so-called “three-student” ordinance would cap the number of students allowed to live together to three people per single-family home in Narragansett.

Debate surrounding this issue has long created a rift between University of Rhode Island students who want to live off campus, and full-time residents who argue the the students pack into single-family homes and disrupt quality of life.

“It’s not the town’s responsibility to house URI students,” one resident told the Town Council during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Of 231 off-campus incidents involving the police during the 2020-21 school year, 162 happened in Narragansett, according to URI.

The Town Council passed an earlier version of the three-student ordinance a year ago this month, but it was later struck down in court after a judge determined a required public hearing on the issue was cut short.

Incoming URI senior Maren Drake argued that if the ordinance passes, not only will it limit the number of nearby housing options for students, rent may also become unaffordable.

“One of the reasons people move off campus is because it’s actually cheaper than living in a residence hall at the end of the day,” she explained. “But if you start charging $800 plus rent to live in what should have been an eight person house for three people, it’s not going to be worth it.”

One landlord claimed the ordinance would also create a new demand for housing in the area, since more students will be looking for a place to live.

That increased housing demand was also brought up by several neighbors, who said they’d prefer to see families move into those properties.

“A new crowd comes in every September,” one resident said.

The Town Council expects to vote on the ordinance once public comment is completed. If passed, the ordinance would only impact leases moving forward and would not impact any that have already been finalized.