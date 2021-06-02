URI student due in court for allegedly throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving

A fan is handcuffed and escorted out of TD Garden by police after allegedly throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving as he left the court after Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston. The Nets won 141-126. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island student is due in court Wednesday for throwing a water bottle at NBA star Kyrie Irving after the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets Game 4 at TD Garden Sunday.

Cole Buckley, 21 of Braintree, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly throwing a water bottle that grazed Irving’s head.

Buckley also faces a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden.

The felony charge comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a potential fine of $5,000.

URI spokesperson David Lavallee says the incident has been referred to the “student conduct process.” He could face punishment ranging from a warning to a suspension.

