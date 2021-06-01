URI student accused of throwing bottle at NBA’s Kyrie Irving

BOSTON (WPRI) – A University of Rhode Island student is accused of throwing a water bottle at NBA star Kyrie Irving during Sunday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, according to court paperwork.

Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Massachusetts, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly chucked a water bottle that grazed Irving’s head.

Buckley is scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after the Celtics fell to the Nets 141-126 in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A member of the TD Garden’s security staff said he witnessed Buckley “throw a Dasani water bottle that grazed the head of Irving.”

Buckley is also facing a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden, according to reports.

The felony charge comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a potential fine of $5,000.

A URI spokesperson said school officials were reviewing the situation.

