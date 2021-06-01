URI student accused of throwing bottle at NBA’s Kyrie Irving

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) – A University of Rhode Island student is accused of throwing a water bottle at NBA star Kyrie Irving during Sunday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, according to court paperwork.

Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Massachusetts, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly chucked a water bottle that grazed Irving’s head.

Buckley is scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after the Celtics fell to the Nets 141-126 in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A member of the TD Garden’s security staff said he witnessed Buckley “throw a Dasani water bottle that grazed the head of Irving.”

Buckley is also facing a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden, according to reports.

The felony charge comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a potential fine of $5,000.

A URI spokesperson said school officials were reviewing the situation.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community