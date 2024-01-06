KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Rams football team was in need of a quarterback after graduating 4-year starter Kasim Hill this past season.

And the Rams, may have found their next star.

URI announced the signing of former ACC quarterback Hunter Helms on Friday.

Helms played for the Clemson Tigers behind 2021’s number one draft pick, Trevor Lawrence. In nine games for the Tigers, Helms complete 23-of-27 passes and rushed for 13 yards.

Patrick Murphy, URI offensive coordinator and lead recruiter for Helms is excited about the signing.

“Hunter is a dual-threat quarterback with experience at the highest level in a nationally-prominent FBS program. He brings great size and has a big, extremely accurate arm,” Murphy said.

He continued, “His game is also bolstered by his high football IQ and he will offer elite leadership skills to our locker room.”

Rhode Island also announced the signing of Northwestern State transfer Jordan Cooper.

The offensive lineman appeared in 16 games at his last school.

According to the university, not only is he strong on the field, but also in the classroom earning Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognition.

Jordan’s lead recruiter, Eddy Morrissey said, “Jordan is a big, strong, athletic player that will help us continue the tradition of outstanding offensive linemen that play for the University of Rhode Island. He plays hard and will compete for a spot immediately. I’m excited about the toughness, physicality and high character that he will add to our program.”.

The Rams have announced a total of 12 new student-athletes for the 2023 season, including two true freshmen and 10 transfers.