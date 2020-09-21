URI quarantines sorority house after 3 members test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A third Greek house at the University of Rhode Island (URI) has been placed into quarantine after three members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a spokesperson for the university said Monday.

The university said a second sorority house has been ordered to quarantine following the positive test results. The members living in that house are being tested Monday.

On Friday, the university ordered two other Greek houses, one sorority and one fraternity, into quarantine after discovering positive cases in each house.

The university said it does not plan to shut down Greek housing at this time and will continue to test and monitor those living on campus.

URI, which keeps track of its COVID-19 cases through an online dashboard, has reported that, out of 1,350 tests administered between Sept. 13-20, 62 came back positive. The university currently has a 4% positivity rate.

