CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

URI quarantines sorority house after 3 members test positive for COVID-19

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A third Greek house at the University of Rhode Island (URI) has been placed into quarantine after three members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a spokesperson for the university said Monday.

The university said a second sorority house has been ordered to quarantine following the positive test results. The members living in that house are being tested Monday.

On Friday, the university ordered two other Greek houses, one sorority and one fraternity, into quarantine after discovering positive cases in each house.

The university said it does not plan to shut down Greek housing at this time and will continue to test and monitor those living on campus.

URI, which keeps track of its COVID-19 cases through an online dashboard, has reported that, out of 1,350 tests administered between Sept. 13-20, 62 came back positive. The university currently has a 4% positivity rate.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour