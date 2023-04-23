KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island’s Police Department announced that one of their officers unexpectedly passed away.

Robert Kenyon Jr., 47, died on April 20 after a brief battle with a highly aggressive bacterial blood infection, according to his obituary.

Officer Kenyon served with the URI police for more than five years. Before coming to Rhode Island he spent 16 years with the Hopkinton Police Department.

Calling hours are set for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home. A burial with full military honors is expected to follow at Wood River Cemetery.