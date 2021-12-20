CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

URI mandates booster shots for students, faculty for spring semester

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) is now requiring students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The university said Monday that everyone who is eligible to receive a booster dose needs to have done so and must provide proof of vaccination to Health Services before the first day of classes on Jan. 24.

Those who aren’t yet eligible for a booster shot will have up to 30 days after becoming eligible to provide the university with proof of vaccination.

Anyone who has an approved exemption from the vaccine and/or booster shot will be required to be tested twice weekly or face disciplinary action, which may include suspension from the university.

URI isn’t the only university to require booster shots. Brown University is also requiring both students and employees to receive their boosters no later than Jan. 26, and those working at or attending Salve Regina University have until March 1 to get their additional shots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community