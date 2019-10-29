URI investigating video voyeurism incidents in residence halls

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) is looking into a series of video voyeurism cases taking place in residence halls on the Kingston Campus.

URI’s Police Department said it’s been made aware of four instances – taking place in the Weldin and Butterfield residence halls – that occurred late Sunday and Monday nights.

As the investigation continues, the university said staff will be making additional rounds in buildings with community restrooms and police will step up their patrols.

“The University is supporting the students who reported these incidents, and the safety of our community is our top priority,” URI said in an email sent to students.

The suspect is described as a stocky male with dark curly hair. He is between 5’8” and 5’10” tall.

URI is asking all students living in the residence halls to “exercise additional awareness when showering ” and to report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone who has information related to the incidents should contact the URI Police Department at (401) 874-4910.