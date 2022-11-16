SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) has received $1.3 million in federal funding to continue its program aimed at preventing fatal drug overdoses.

The funds will go specifically to the College of Pharmacy’s community first responder program.

URI said they’ve distributed thousands of life-saving naloxone kits while educating the community on overdose reversal over the past three years. This year, 26,000 kits were given out both in person and by mail.

“Understanding how to recognize an overdose, and having these resources can help save lives when seconds are crucial,” said Clinical Professor Anita Jacobson, the director of the program. “Anyone who knows someone taking opioids for any reason, or using unregulated substances, such as stimulants, can be trained to recognize and respond to an overdose.”