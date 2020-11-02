URI football team in quarantine after player, staffer test positive for coronavirus

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The University of Rhode Island (URI) football team has temporarily paused all activities after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The university said the positive test results, one student and one staff member, were reported Saturday.

As a result, the entire football team and select staff members were placed into quarantine. All team activities will be halted until the quarantine is completed.

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of the student-athletes, everyone associated with our programs and the overall campus community,” Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn said. “We will take an abundance of caution in effort to limit the possibility of spread.”

Since the beginning of October, URI has been regularly testing the entire student body. Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, the university said it conducted nearly 4,500 tests, 31 of which were positive.