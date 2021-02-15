URI establishes scholarship for Black pharmacy students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has received a $50,000 gift from an alumnus to establish a scholarship for qualified Black students or for students from other underrepresented populations to study to become pharmacists.

The university says fewer than 5% of all pharmacists are Black.

The scholarship established by the donation from Dr. Kenneth Lawrence, who graduated from URI’s pharmacy program in 1990, is named the Robert and Birdie Lawrence Endowed Scholarship in honor of his parents.

He spent 20 years as a clinical pharmacist and now serves as senior director of Seres Therpeutics in Watertown, Massachusetts.