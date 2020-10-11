URI continues testing amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Greek community to shelter-in-place

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Members of the Greek community at the University of Rhode Island entered a 14-day shelter-in-place on Friday night following a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

David Lavallee, a school spokesperson for URI, said students will attend their classes virtually and are not allowed to come to campus or leave their Greek houses for any reason other than to access medical care and other essential services, which include grocery shopping for off-campus residents, prescription pickup and essential employment.

As of Saturday, the university reports that the positivity rate among Greek housing on campus dropped to 8% from 11.17% the previous day. Overall positivity rate at the University is at 2.4%.

Lavallee said the school has been in mandatory testing since October 4. “We have been doing that consistently and matter of fact, today we had another round and we did over 700 tests today from nine to two,” he said.

Lavallee said there is no curfew at this point for anyone. He also says he doesn’t want people to assume the increase in cases is because of partying or large gatherings.

“What I would like to remind folks is, we’re not seeing any what some might call misbehavior among our Greek community members. There are no large parties, no gatherings. You might have three or four students in a house, maybe five, they may decide to go to another house off campus,” he said.

When it comes to student life as a whole, the university is not seeing the same spike in numbers.

“We’re not seeing widespread transmission in the residence halls. We’re certainly not seeing it in an academic setting in our classroom’s either,” Lavallee said.

All recruitment events will also be held virtually.