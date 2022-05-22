SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a very special day for the University of Rhode Island’s class of 2022.

Families and friends gathered to celebrate over three thousand undergraduate and 804 graduate students who were awarded their degrees.

In a return to tradition, the university held its main commencement ceremony on the historic URI Quadrangle for the first time since the pandemic.

WaterFire founder and Executive Artistic Director Barnaby Evans received his honorary doctorate.

The graduates also included 12 News weekend producer Leah Crowley and intern Sophia Szabo.