URI alerts students to rash of car breaks in campus parking lots

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island is reminding students to lock their vehicles after parking on campus following numerous reports of car breaks.

In an email to the community, the URI Department of Public Safety said its received several reports of people rummaging through unlocked vehicles and taking a variety of items, such as purses, cell phones, wallets and loose change.

The university is also reminding students to conceal all of their personal belongings “to combat potential crimes of opportunity.”

The Department of Public Safety is actively investigating all of the reported incidents and is reviewing security footage to try and identify those responsible.

“We thank you for your cooperation on this matter and any assistance you can provide to bring this person or persons responsible to justice,” the university said in an email to the community.

Anyone who has any information regarding the thefts or sees anything suspicious is asked to call the URI Department of Public Safety at (401) 874-2121 or leave an anonymous message on the tip line at (401) 874-TIPS.