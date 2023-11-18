South Kingstown police released details Saturday of two recent DUI arrest.

Sarah Weinreich of Charlestown was arrested after police arrived to a scene of a crash where Weinreich’s vehicle allegedly struck an oncoming car after crossing the middle line.

She was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test, leaving the lane of travel and driving with an expired registration.

In a separate incident, Donna O’Keefe was taken into custody after police observed her driving erratically on route 138. She admitted to consuming alcohol.

She was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs.

The Chief of Police for South Kingstown, Matthew Moynihan, spoke on the matter.

“We continue to see two frightening trends: drivers who are impaired during the day and those who are far over the legal BAC limit,” said Moynihan.

He added, “we urge people to make better choices so that they do not hurt themselves or others. Designate a driver, stay over, or call a rideshare, but do not get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking or using drugs.”

The first offence for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs has the following penalties:

Possible jail sentence of up to one year at the ACI.

Mandatory license suspension from three to eighteen months.

Mandatory community service from 10 to 60 hours.

Fines of not less than $100, nor more than $500

Fees can reach a few thousand dollars.