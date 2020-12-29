CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Two Narragansett police officers test positive for coronavirus

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two members of the Narragansett Police Department tested positive for the COVID-19 recently, according to Chief Sean Corrigan.

A recent Facebook post from the department says both officers received a positive test result through asymptomatic testing.

One is currently self-isolating at home, Corrigan said, while the other has returned to work after following R.I. Department of Health guidelines.

The post also mentions members of the police department began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

