Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Dollar Tree on Post Road in North Kingstown had to close early on Sunday after a truck crashed into its front door.

It happened around 4 p.m.

The crash left glass and debris scattered on the ground and the metal frame that once held a door was bent and twisted.

A store manager told 12 News, police said the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused him to accelerate into the building.

No one inside the store was injured. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.

The manager said she expects the store to be back open on Monday.

