CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Charlestown officials are asking beachgoers for their patience as they work to clean up debris from garbage can fires that were set overnight.

Charlestown Parks and Recreation posted an image of flames erupting from one of the cans at the town beach, along with pictures of the aftermath.

It’s unclear how long the cleanup will take, but the beach is currently open.

The parks department thanked the police department and department of public works for their assistance.

